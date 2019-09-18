Search continues for Ridgewood man who was last seen leaving his home five days ago

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a man who was last seen leaving his Ridgewood home on Friday morning.

Rafael Vega, 60, was last seen leaving his Greene Avenue home at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. He is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair, a light complexion, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Vega has a history of disappearing, however since he would normally return after a short amount of time it was never reported to police.

Anyone with information in regard to his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

