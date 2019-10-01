New Spectrum store offers residents convenient services in Forest Hills

A new Spectrum store opened its doors in Forest Hills on Tuesday.

The new storefront, located at 71-40 Austin St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers will be able to complete transactions, including accounting payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment, and can ask about the services the cable and internet company has to offer in an “enjoyable and relaxed environment,” according to Spectrum.

Pattie Eliason, the group vice president of Spectrum Stores, explained what else Forest Hills residents can expect from the new storefront in a statement.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” Eliason said. “Our representatives will show customers the latest advances in technology — including our exciting new Spectrum Mobile options — help them become familiar with using it and put together just the right package of Spectrum services for their home and family.”

There are several other Spectrum stores located in Queens, including:

28-56 Steinway St.and 31-01 23 rd Ave. in Astoria;

23-58A Bell Blvd. in Bayside;

90-15 Queens Blvd. at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst;

4024 College Point Blvd. at the Skyview Mall in Flushing;

164-10 Jamaica Ave. and 133-19 Atlantic Ave. in Jamaica

The company is expecting to add up to 10 more stores in New York City this year, including another location in Glendale.