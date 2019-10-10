The fall season is in full force, and just like the season of change, the Queens real estate market is changing every week with brand new listings to go and visit.
This week, we’re showing off three beautifully maintained homes that just hit the market in Queens: a co-op in Bayside with water views, a cape in Floral Park and a Tudor in Bellerose Manor.
MLS: P1359180
18-15 215th St. Apt 6S, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $459,000
Details: This Bayside co-op has been beautifully maintained and offers a great space as a starter home. Features include one bedroom, one full bathroom, a living room, dining room, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space, plus access to the building’s spa, pool, gym and more. The private terrace offers a nice space to enjoy your morning coffee or to watch the boats go by on Little Neck Bay.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
MLS: 3171292
265-04 81st Ave., Floral Park, NY 11004
Listing Price: $829,000
Details: This well-maintained cape sits comfortably in the heart of Floral Park. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a private, fenced-in yard and a detached one-car garage. The home is close to all major highways as well as subways to Jamaica and buses to the rest of the city, giving you ample access to the rest of New York.
For more information, contact listing agents Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299 or Patti McCarthy at 917-270-6008.
MLS: 3170098
232-04 Union Tpke., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $958,888
Details: This Tudor in Bellerose Manor is a must-see for any homebuyer. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room with a cathedral ceiling and fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full, finished basement with laundry facilities and a family room, a private yard and a detached one-car garage. The home also has plenty of storage space and hardwood floors throughout.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
