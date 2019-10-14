Fight between two homeless men in Ridgewood leads to one man’s death: NYPD

A fight between two homeless men in Ridgewood led to one man dying of his injuries four days later.

Police responded to a call regarding an assault at the corner of Seneca Avenue and Myrtle Avenue at 9 p.m. on Oct. 6. Upon their arrival, officers found 54-year-old Constantin Palaghia unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that Palaghia had been involved in a physical dispute with 54-year-old Jeremiah McCarthy, who allegedly punched Palaghia during the fight, causing Palaghia to fall and hit his head on the ground.

EMS rushed Palaghia to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries on Oct. 10. McCarthy was arrested and charged with assault on Oct. 11.

Police officially deemed the incident a homicide on Oct. 14.

At this time, it is not clear if McCarthy’s charges will be updated to reflect this ruling.

The investigation is ongoing.