Hundreds of Queens residents attended the 42nd annual Queens Columbus Day Parade in Astoria on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The parade started on Steinway Street and proceeded to 30th Avenue and 33rd Street before ending at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street.

Cav. DOTT. Joseph A. Guagliard,president of the National Council of Columbia Associations of Civil Service, served as the parade’s grand marshal.

Photos by Dean Moses