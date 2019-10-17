Creep flees after trying to grab a 14-year-old girl’s butt while inside a Jamaica train station: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who tried to grope a teenager in a Jamaica train station.

A 14-year-old girl was exiting the F train at the Parsons Boulevard subway station at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, and as she was climbing the stairs, an unknown man grabbed her by her waist and attempted to touch her buttocks, according to authorities.

The suspect was ultimately unsuccessful and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured in the incident.

On Oct. 16, the NYPD released a sketch of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.