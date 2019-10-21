Here are 14 Halloween-themed things you can do in Queens!

Halloween is almost upon us, and there’s no shortage of events to celebrate the spooky occasion in Queens. Whether it’s family fun or a night out with friends, here’s a list of what you can do around the borough.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Evening Cocktail and Craft: Pumpkin Carving

The Queens Botanical Garden is hosting a Halloween-themed Cocktail and Craft to teach guests the best techniques for carving their own pumpkins while sipping on autumnal cocktails and local pumpkin ales.

6 to 8 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main St., www.eventbrite.com). $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required.

Friday, Oct. 25

Halloween Ball with Susanne Bartsch: “Valley of the Dolls”

MoMA PS1 and New York legend Susanne Bartsch are teaming up once again for the eighth annual Halloween Ball. This year, the theme is the 1960s drama “Valley of the Dolls,” with live performances, tableaux vivants, DJs and costumes.

Starts at 8 p.m. at MoMA PS1 (22-25 Jackson Ave., www.mo.ma/halloween). $18 for MoMA members, $25 for non-members and $55 for expedited entry and two complimentary drinks.

Saturday, Oct. 26



Young Chefs — Spooky Halloween Snacks

The Alley Pond Environmental Center’s Young APEC Chefs will prepare tasty treats during a cooking class for kids from ages 8 to 12. The menu will include Oreo Pumpkin Pops, Strawberry Ghosts, Cheesy Eyeballs and Witch’s Halloween Brew.

10:30 a.m. to noon at the Alley Pond Environmental Center (228-06 Northern Blvd., www.alleypond.doubleknot.com). $24 per person. Register online or contact via email contact@alleypond.com.

Halloween Harvest Festival in Long Island City

The Halloween Harvest Festival is inspired by the Haitian Festival of the Ancestors this year. There will be many vibrant cultural activities including a Gede song workshop, card readings, and a dance and drum performance directed by Alexandra Jean-Joseph, with choreography by Mikerline Pierre and music by Menesky “Sky” Magloire.

Noon to 4 p.m. at Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd., www.socratessculpturepark.org). Free.

Astoria Queens Halloween Bar Crawl

You can join hundreds of crawlers as they hit New York’s hottest and — for one day — spookiest neighborhood. The drink specials bar crawl schedule will be announced the day of the crawl, there will be a costume contest and an exclusive after party invitation at the end.

4 to 9 p.m. in Astoria. $15-20 (Ticket prices will go up as demand goes up). Register at www.eventbrite.com.

JUMBIE: A Caribbean LGBTQ Halloween Party

The Caribbean Equality Project, a Richmond Hill-based nonprofit organization, is hosting their fifth annual Jumbie ball for guests who are 21 and over. They will provide an authentic safe space for socializing and fostering new relationships to unite individuals of the Caribbean LGBTQ community. There will also be prizes for best costumes.

Starts at 10 p.m. at Impulse Lounge (129-04 Liberty Ave., www.eventbrite.com). Limited online advance tickets $10, general admission $20.

Sunday, Oct. 27



Shocktoberfest

Kickoff Halloween celebrations with music, games, rides, crafts, a pumpkin patch and more fun. Pumpkins and goodie bags are limited and for children only.

Noon to 3 p.m. at Playground for All Children in Flushing Meadows Corona Park (11101 Corona Ave., www.nycgovparks.org). Free.

Halloween at the Garden

The Queens Botanical Garden invites families to enjoy a trick or treat trail, seasonal crafts, a magic show, a carnivorous plant display and a costume dance party.

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main St., www.queensbotanical.org). Free for members and $6 for non-members.

Thursday, Oct. 31



Spooktacular Celebration

The Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting a Halloween day event where children from 18 months to four years of age can dress up, play games, design creepy crafts and even take an up-close look at snakes, tarantulas, and cockroaches.

12:30 to 2 p.m. at Alley Pond Environmental Center (228-06 Northern Blvd., www.alleypond.doubleknot.com). $16 per child (no charge for chaperones). Registration is required.

The 29th Annual Jackson Heights Halloween Parade

The Jackson Heights Beautification Group is hosting its annual Halloween Parade on 37th Avenue, from 89th to 76th streets.

Starts at 5 p.m. from 89th to 76th streets on 37th Avenue. Free.

Annual Children’s Halloween Costume Party

The United Community Civic Association is hosting its annual costume party for kids under the age of 12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. There will be hot dogs, soda and prizes for best costumes.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Restaurant (20-30 Steinway St.). Free.

A Very Queens Halloween Party

The Queens Bully restaurant will be hosting a Halloween party for guests 21 and over, complete with a costume contest, spooky cocktails and pumpkin beers as well as food themed for the “Bully Freakfest!”

9 p.m. to midnight at the Queens Bully (113-30 Queens Blvd., www.eventbrite.com). $10.

Friday, Nov. 1

Halloween Quiet Clubbing

The Halloween Quiet Clubbing event invites guests who are 21 and older to wear their best costumes and enjoy music from three different DJs that they can choose from and listen to in their own headphones. Ticket purchase comes with raffle tickets, where participants could win a 43 inch 4K TV, an Echo Show, Bluetooth headphones, a private Silent Disco party for them and 20 friends and free tickets to future events.

Starts at 10 p.m. at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden (29-19 24th Ave., www.quietevents.com). $20-30, visit their website to register and for more information.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Halloween Tinker Festival

The Latimer House Museum will host a special Halloween Tinker Festival featuring artist-led activities that combine art and science to create projects that come alive in the dark. All ages are welcome.

3 to 6 p.m. at Lewis H Latimer House (34-41 137th St., www.eventbrite.com). Free, but space is limited. Registration is required.

