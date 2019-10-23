Mother and daughter go missing after leaving Elmhurst homeless shelter on Tuesday: NYPD

The NYPD needs the public’s help with locating a mother and daughter who disappeared from Elmhurst on Tuesday morning.

Police say that 32-year-old Janee Evans and her 6-year-old daughter Victoria were last seen at their Queens Boulevard home at 7:35 a.m. on Oct. 22. The location, which is the former Pan American Hotel, is now a homeless shelter.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Janee would normally to take Victoria to school in the morning. When they didn’t show up on Tuesday, the school alerted Victoria’s grandparents, who reported the pair missing to police.

Sources say that Janee suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of disappearing, sometimes by herself and sometimes with Victoria.

Both are described by police as black females, with Janee standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, and Victoria standing 3 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. Janee was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, gray pants and blue sneakers, and Victoria was last seen wearing a blue and white dress, black leggings and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the pair’ is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.