Show off your costume-clad pup at a free Halloween fashion show in Long Island City

If you think your dog looks entirely too cute wearing that Halloween costume you got for them, you can show them off in a free fashion show at the Skyline Tower in Long Island City.

LIC condominium Skyline Tower and pet service providers InstaVet and Pet Plate are hosting the event at 27-25 44th Drive on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 1 p.m.

All pups and owners are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes and walk down the yellow runway. Candy for humans and special treats for their furry companions will also be provided.

InstaVet and Pet Plate will also provide guests with information about their services.

InstaVet, is a modern practice committed to “offering the highest level of care” to pets, and offer a range of veterinary services, including wellness care, vaccinations, diagnostics and much more. Pet Plate, is a subscription service that delivers “freshly-cooked, vet-designed, human-grade dog food.”

If you’d like to attend the event or want more information, email rsvp@skylinetowerlic.com.