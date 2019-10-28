Brand new skate park opens in Laurelton Playground with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Officials cut the ribbon on the brand new Laurelton Playground Skate Park and City Councilman Donovan Richards showed off some of his skateboard skills.

“Every community deserves quality park space that provides residents with a diverse set of opportunities for exercise, relaxation and entertainment,” Richards said. “The new Laurelton Playground Skate Park will awaken and energize all of the potential skaters in our community who unsurprisingly come out in full force once they have a new, high-quality environment to enjoy skating safely. Every resident will also be able to enjoy the fitness equipment and social seating area, making this playground an exciting improvement for the surrounding community.”

Bounded by Laurelton Parkway, 136th Avenue, Brookville Boulevard and 137th Avenue, the Laurelton Playground Skate Park was funded with $1.1 million from Richards and $600,000 from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

“We are excited to expand recreational opportunities and provide new amenities for the Laurelton community to enjoy,” NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett said, “I am proud to cut the ribbon on this brand new skate park. Thanks to funding from Borough President Katz and Council Member Richards, people of all ages will make new use of this vital greenspace, which will serve the area for many years to come.”

The new park was designed to serve users with a broad range of skills. The site now features a skate island, seat wall, drinking fountain and enhanced landscape.

“This new, top-notch skate park, fitness path and exercise equipment are welcome additions to Laurelton and will be enjoyed by local residents for many years to come,” Katz said. “It has been a privilege to work with Council Member Richards and NYC Parks on making this fantastic skate park and fitness area a reality, because everyone deserves high-quality parks and playgrounds where they can have fun and be physically active.”

The project features Parks Without Borders design elements that extend the park into the community.

“Skaters and park-goers in southeast Queens will finally have a refuge in their own community for honing their skills,” state Senator Leroy Comrie said. “I commend Commissioner Dockett and the NYC Parks Department for their commitment to diversifying the types of recreational amenities available to residents Southeast Queens and enhancing our greenspaces.”

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman praised Dockett and her colleague in government for creating a space open to all.

“Being able to feel a part of the community while you’re in the community is a vital experience for all who reside or visit,” Hyndman said. “I believe this is another path towards that goal. Congratulations to all.”i