Crook steals over $17,000 worth of tools from multiple construction sites in northwest Queens

Police are looking for a burglar who stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from multiple construction sites in Long Island City and Astoria.

According to the NYPD, the first incident took place on Sept. 30. At 2:50 a.m. that day, the suspect entered a construction site, located at 40-09 21st St. Once inside, the crook stole approximately $7,000 worth of Dewalt tools before fleeing in unknown direction.

The suspect struck again at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3. At this time, the suspect entered through the door of a construction site located at 30-17 23rd St. The crook proceeded to damage two tool boxes and took $10,000 worth of tools before fleeing in unknown direction.

At 5:30 p.m. the next day, the suspect hit another construction site, located at 23-10 30th Dr., by damaging the front door and chain. Once inside, the thief took a Dewalt generator, shovels, pick axes and hammer. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Finally, at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12, the suspect broke into a construction site located at 37-10 10th St. by unknown means. Once inside, the suspect took $2,500 worth of Hilti tools before fleeing in unknown direction.

The NYPD released footage of the suspect taken from the first incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.