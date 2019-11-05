Crooks nab tip jar from Ridgewood restaurant and beat the man who tried to stop them: NYPD

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who stole a tip jar from a Ridgewood restaurant and attacked the man who tried to stop them.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at La’Rose Grill & Gourmet Café, located at 1808 Weirfield St. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that two men had entered the establishment and took the tip jar off of the counter and left.

When a 27-year-old man tried to get the tip jar back, one of the men tried to take the victim’s cellphone and ultimately punched the victim in the face, police said. The suspects took off with $40 in cash to parts unknown.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result and refused medical attention at the scene.

The 104th Precinct released photos of the suspects on their Twitter account on Nov. 5.

Know them? Seen them? We urge you to call our Detective Squad at the 104 Precinct with any and all #Tips. These individuals are #WANTED for a Robbery that happen 10/28/19 on Weirfield St. in #Ridgewood. Call in your tips to 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/YNLBFwwJwZ — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) November 5, 2019

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old black man with a thin build who was last seen wearing an orange durag and an orange and green jacket. The second suspect is described as a heavyset man that was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black book bag.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.