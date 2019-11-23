No injuries reported after LIRR train derails east of Jamaica station

MTA reports that no one was injured as a result of the LIRR train derailment.

A train derailment wreaked havoc on LIRR commuters Friday night.

The LIRR reported that two cars of the 8:56 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon derailed just east of Jamaica shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The MTA reported that none of the nearly 600 commuters were injured as a result of the derailment.

“Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the rear two cars of a 10-car train that had departed Penn Station at 8:56 p.m. derailed east of Jamaica Station. No injuries were reported and a relief train has arrived to take the approximately 600 customers to their final destinations along the Babylon branch. Crews are on the scene are handing out water and assisting customers,” the MTA said in a statement released just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Meanwhile, the LIRR said that delays, which had been up to approximately 45 minutes, were reduced to about 10-15 minutes by midnight.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

