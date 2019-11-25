Cops seek thieves who robbed a woman in Ozone Park and tried to sell her stolen cellphone

The NYPD is looking for suspects who beat and robbed a woman of her purse in Ozone Park and then tried to sell her belongings at a Brooklyn video game shop.

According to police, at around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, a 52-year-old woman was walking home on Rockaway Boulevard near 100th Street when she was suddenly punched in the side of her head. After she fell to the ground, two unknown individuals took the victim’s purse, which contained her cellphone, credit cards and eyeglasses.

The victim sustained pain to her face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Following an ongoing investigation, several people were seen inside of a GameStop, located 11-15 Liberty Ave. in Brooklyn, trying to sell the victim’s cellphone.

On Nov. 24, the NYPD released video of the suspects leaving the GameStop:

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.