PHOTOS: P.S. 87 hosts its first-ever Thanksgiving parade in Middle Village

P.S. 87 held its first-ever Thanksgiving parade Wednesday morning in Middle Village, with Councilman Robert Holden riding on a big and colorful turkey and serving as the grand marshal.

Many of the school’s students, from Pre-K to eighth grade, marched along their block from 68th Avenue, to 79th Street, to 67th Drive and back to the front of the school on 80th Street. The smiling kids and their teachers were all decked out in holiday costumes and banners. Even Santa Claus made an appearance.

Once they were back in front of the school, the kids treated the crowd to a wonderful dance to close out the parade.