Ozone Park Residents Block Association to host second annual tree lighting ceremony this week

The Ozone Park Residents Block Association (OZPKRBA) is inviting the community to ring in the holiday season at its second annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The festivities will take place at 6 p.m. at the Living World Christian Fellowship Church, located at 132-05 Cross Bay Blvd., followed by the tree lighting ceremony between 7 to 7:15 p.m.

All are invited to have a picture taken with Santa and enjoy free hotdogs, pretzels, hot chocolate and live entertainment by local dance troupes, singing and music by DJ Mike Nappi.

“The OZPKRBA are proud to host what will be the biggest tree lighting to date. The Living Word Church has volunteered their property to our Ozone Park community for events and functions that will benefit our neighborhood,” OZPKRBA said in a statement. “This is a huge significant first step for Ozone Park working together with groups that want to bring the Ozone Park community together. We are excited that we have worked on this for the last six months with wonderful people.”

The event is sponsored by the OZPKRBA, The Ozone Park Kiwanis, The Southwest Queens Rotary, The Living Word Church, Tibbs Construction, Senator Joseph Addabbo, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato and Assemblyman Mike Miller.

“Let’s make this the best Christmas Tree lighting for the sake of the greater good of our Ozone Park community,” said Sam Esposito, president of OZPKRBA. “Putting community first, before everything else. Ozone Park is on a rebound to bring the community spirit back.”