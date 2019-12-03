Long Island City man sentenced for murdering man near the Ravenswood Houses two years ago

A Long Island City man was sentenced for beating and shooting an Astoria man to death in broad daylight almost two years ago, prosecutors announced Monday.
Javyn McNish, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last month. He was sentenced to serve an indeterminate term of 25 years to life in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.
“The defendant has been held accountable and now punished for gunning down a young man and pistol whipping him in broad daylight,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “He showed a total disregard and lack of respect for human life by viciously shooting a weapon while running in the streets. The punishment imposed today by the court is justified.”
According to trial testimony, at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2017, 20-year-old Jerell Lewis was talking to another man near the Ravenswood Houses when McNish began to chase Lewis into the street without provocation. McNish then fired three shots, hitting Lewis in the back and hand, with one of the bullets hitting Lewis’ spinal cord, immediately paralyzing him.
Lewis then fell to the ground, and McNish stood over him and struck him repeatedly in the face with the gun, breaking Lewis’ tooth in the process.
Testimony states that McNish was seen on video surveillance fleeing the scene after shooting Lewis and was found hiding in a nearby apartment shortly afterwards. The murder weapon — a 9mm semi-automatic pistol — was also recovered in the apartment.