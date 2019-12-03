Long Island City man sentenced for murdering man near the Ravenswood Houses two years ago

A Long Island City man was sentenced for beating and shooting an Astoria man to death in broad daylight almost two years ago, prosecutors announced Monday.

Javyn McNish, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last month. He was sentenced to serve an indeterminate term of 25 years to life in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

“The defendant has been held accountable and now punished for gunning down a young man and pistol whipping him in broad daylight,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “He showed a total disregard and lack of respect for human life by viciously shooting a weapon while running in the streets. The punishment imposed today by the court is justified.”