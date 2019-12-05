Four Queens properties among the top-selling NYC buildings this year: Report

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

An end of the year report from Property Club placed four Queens properties on its list of the top 20 best-selling residential buildings in NYC. This list is ranked by the number of units sold in 2019.

The GALERIE Project, located at 22-18 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, was ranked third on the overall list. The 182-unit building sold 93 units during 2019, with a median sale price per unit of $909,493. The combined sales volume was a whopping $95 million.

GALERIE didn’t make the list in Property Club’s report of best-selling buildings from the first half of the year, so the fact that it ranked third this time show that sales have picked up rapidly in recent months. The units in this building range from studios to three-bedrooms, and the building features unique amenities including a curated art program and other luxury features.

Adam America Real Estate and Vanke US developed the GALERIE, and The Aguayo Team at Halstead Property Development Marketing helped close sales, according to Property Club.

One Bay Club Drive and The Grandview Commons are the next two Queens buildings on the list, coming in at 14th and 15th respectively.

The Sunrise Forest Hills, brokered by the firm Douglas Elliman, is the final Queens building to enter the top 20 for NYC. Douglas Elliman also handled sales at five other projects in NYC, including Gramercy Square and 565 Broome Soho.

The median price per unit at The Sunrise Forest Hills was $853,497, putting it second behind the GALERIE for the most expensive unit price in Queens on the list.

It is notable that all of the top-selling buildings in Manhattan sold on average for over $1,000,000 while Queens’s lowest median price was $315,824. Although the prices in Queens were significantly lower, Property Club still reports that Queens and Brooklyn are increasingly becoming less affordable.

Read the full report at propertyclub.com.