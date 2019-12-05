Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale debuts holiday-themed craft pop-up

The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale will hold the Cool Design Show, a winter holiday-themed pop-up, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5.

The holiday show will bring together 15 creators and brands from eight countries who create mostly handmade, Etsy-style items that are usually not available in a brick-and-mortar setting.

“The Cool Design Show is where the visitors can see, touch, feel, smell, and even taste the products that usually can’t be found in retail stores,” read its press release.

The items include interactive pet toys, custom paper bouquets and nordic cotton-made lamps. Kai Yi Chu, the founder of the pop-up, wanted to make sure that the layout of the space would draw people in and create an engaging experience in its own right.

Chu’s model creates an opportunity for these independent creators that mostly rely on e-commerce to reach a broader audience in person.

“Supporting creators and brands with your wallet is one way to appreciate but not the only way,” he said.

For more information, visit cool.design or follow their twitter @cooldotdesign.