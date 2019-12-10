Far Rockaway residents have low water pressure after early morning water main break

A water main break Tuesday morning in Far Rockaway has left residents with very low water pressure or no water at all for the remainder of the day.

The break occurred at Beach 19th Street and Seagirt Boulevard, where city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials are working to fix the situation, according to social media posts from Senator James Sanders Jr. and State Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato.

Sanders shared on Twitter that his office will be on the scene and providing updates as they occur.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Due to a Water Main Break at Beach 19th Street & Seagirt Boulevard, Far Rockaway will have low water pressure for the remainder of the day. DEP is working hard to correct the situation. Senator Sanders' Office will be on scene & providing updates as they occur. — James Sanders Jr. (@JSandersNYC) December 10, 2019

According to Amato, DEP officials say the repairs are underway and may take anywhere from six to eight hours depending on the severity.

UPDATE: I spoke to a manager on site who informed my office that they are currently digging to repair the water main break. Engineers are out in the surrounding area to addesss the overall water pressure/concerns. Please report to 311 so that they are made aware of issues — Stacey Pheffer Amato (@Stacey23AD) December 10, 2019

Residents should expect emergency personnel and traffic in the area, Emergency Management officials said on Twitter.

The cause of the water main break is unknown and DEP crews are on the scene investigating, a spokesman told QNS.