Far Rockaway residents have low water pressure after early morning water main break

Photo via Twitter/State Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato
City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials Tuesday morning at the scene of a water main break at Beach 19th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.

A water main break Tuesday morning in Far Rockaway has left residents with very low water pressure or no water at all for the remainder of the day. 

The break occurred at Beach 19th Street and Seagirt Boulevard, where city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials are working to fix the situation, according to social media posts from Senator James Sanders Jr. and State Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato. 

Sanders shared on Twitter that his office will be on the scene and providing updates as they occur. 

According to Amato, DEP officials say the repairs are underway and may take anywhere from six to eight hours depending on the severity.

Residents should expect emergency personnel and traffic in the area, Emergency Management officials said on Twitter. 

The cause of the water main break is unknown and DEP crews are on the scene investigating, a spokesman told QNS.   

