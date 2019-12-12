St. Albans man pleads guilty to shooting an off-duty corrections officer in South Richmond Hill last year

A St. Albans man admitted to fatally shooting an off-duty corrections officer during a road rage incident in South Richmond Hill, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Gifford Hunter, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 12.

“A petty traffic dispute led to the death of a corrections officer. In pleading guilty, the defendant has now admitted to this senseless act of violence that claimed the life of a hard-working family man,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The officer’s loved ones will forever mourn his absence from their lives, but I am hopeful that knowing the perpetrator of this horrible crime will be punished brings them some comfort.”

According to charges, Hunter encountered Jonathan Narain, 27, at the corner of 120th Street and 103rd Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2018. Hunter, who was riding a motorcycle, fired one shot into Narain’s car, striking Narian once in the head.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed Narain to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hunter is due to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 13, 2020, where he faces 23 years in prison, to be followed by 5 years’ post release supervision.