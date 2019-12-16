Cops seek four men in East Elmhurst gunpoint robbery that left a man without his recent shopping purchases

The NYPD is looking for four men who attacked a man in East Elmhurst and stole his recent shopping purchases from him.

According to police, at 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 30, an 18-year-old man was exiting a livery cab on 31st Avenue near 96th Street with his shopping bags when he was approached by four unknown men, who attempted to get into the cab. A verbal dispute occurred between the five men, which quickly turned physical.

Two of the suspects assaulted the victim and took his chain from around his neck, while one of the other men pulled out a firearm. The victim dropped his shopping bags, which contained clothing, and fled the scene. The victim returned to the scene later and found that his bags were missing.

The suspects are described as men, three of whom are between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. The first suspect, described as weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect, described as weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants with a white stripe down his pants, dark green jacket and red sneakers. The third suspect, described as weighing between 210 and 220 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black vest, black jeans, red baseball cap, and yellow sneakers.The description of the fourth man is not currently available from the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.