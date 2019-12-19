Corona man convicted of raping his girlfriend in early-morning attack last year: DA

A Corona man was convicted of raping his girlfriend in a violent early-morning attack last year, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Following a two-week long trial, Olger Macas, 31, was found guilty of first-and third-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree criminal contempt.

“The defendant in this case brutally beat and raped his girlfriend, who he professed to care deeply for,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “He raged at her that if he couldn’t have her, no one would. A jury weighed the evidence presented at trial and found the defendant guilty of this heinous attack. He is now awaiting sentencing and faces a lengthy prison term for his actions.”

According to charges, between 4;30 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2018, Macas and his girlfriend were in his home when Macas got angry about his girlfriend dancing with a male friend at a concert earlier that evening. Macas grabbed her and pinned her down, refusing to let her leave the apartment.

When his girlfriend tried to flee, he grabbed her again, took off her clothing, bit her leg and raped her. Macas then told the victim, “I’d rather see you dead than with someone else.”

After Macas fell asleep, the victim found her cellphone, which Macas had hidden from her, and called 911. Unable to find her clothes, the victim wrapped herself up in a towel and escaped the apartment to wait outside for police.

After this attack, an order of protection was ordered against Macas. Two weeks after receiving the order, Macas called the victim begging her to forget what happened and urging her to get back together with him.

Macas is due to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 9, 2020, where he faces up to 25 years in prison.