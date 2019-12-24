St. John’s Episcopal Hospital holds 10th annual holiday event in the Rockaways

Hundreds of children and families in the Rockaways enjoyed holiday festivities at a local hospital’s 10th annual event.

On Monday, Dec. 23, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital (SJEH) hosted its children’s holiday party at the Rockaway YMCA. Over 800 people received gifts, participated in face painting and games and got photo ops with costumed superheroes.

“It is a great feeling to see the joy this event brought to the children and families,” said Chief Executive Officer Jerry Walsh. “Our surrounding communities are supportive of the hospital, and this is one of the many ways in which we give back.”

Hospital staff and local organizations, including FDNY EMS, NYPD’s 100th Precinct, SJEH Auxiliary, the Richard Brodsky Foundation and the Episcopal Churches with the Diocese of Long Island, donated thousands of toys to the cause.

Over 50 volunteers from various groups volunteered for the event including staff, NYPD, FDNY and students from the Academy of Medical Tech.

In addition to making the holidays brighter for kids, SJEH offers various children’s healthcare services at its Far Rockaway practice. These services include general pediatrics, pediatric neonatal services, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric neurology, pediatric pulmonology and pediatric nutrition.

To learn more or to make an appointment, call 347-619-5950 or visit ehs.org/sjmg.