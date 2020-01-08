Braunstein calls on community to donate to the 24th annual Valentines for Vets gift drive

A Bayside lawmaker wants the community to show love for veterans this Valentine’s Day.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and the law offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza announced the return of the 24th annual Valentines for Vets gift drive. Carrozza, a lawyer and former northeast Queens assemblywoman, started the gift drive during her time in college.

“We are collecting donations of cards, candy, playing cards, puzzles, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothpaste or new clothing items such as pajamas, robes, slippers and socks for the hospitalized and disabled veterans at the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans. I am proud to once again sponsor such a longstanding northeast Queens tradition,” said Braunstein.

Carrozza started the drive as a college student after realizing that the community did not show enough appreciation to veterans who sacrificed their lives serving in the military.

“For the last 24 years, these donations have brightened the days of thousands of veterans by showing that we care about them and appreciate their sacrifices. It would mean a great deal to our hospitalized heroes if you would choose to be their valentine by donating to our gift drive,” said Carrozza.

Those interested in making donations to the drive can do so from now until Wednesday, Feb. 12. Drop off donations to Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39th Ave., Suite 238, at Carrozza’s office at 213-38 40th Ave. or Community Board 11 at 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy.

For more information, contact Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588 or the Law Offices of Ann-Margaret Carrozza at 718-224-4746.