Claire Shulman talks transition from nursing to politics on Power Women Podcast

On this edition of Power Women, Schneps Publisher and President, Vicki Schneps is joined by Former Queens Borough President and President and CEO of the Flushing Willets Point Corona LDC, Claire Shulman, who talks about her illustrious career in Queens local politics and so much more. Claire takes us to the earliest points in her journey and talks about the connection that her nursing background had with her transition into politics. Finally, Claire gives our listeners her best advice and explains the importance of knowledge and preparation as tools in any career. Check out this and our other podcasts at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com and download wherever podcasts are found.

Listen and enjoy!