Cops investigating East Elmhurst shooting that left one man dead and another injured

A man was shot and killed in East Elmhurst early Monday morning in what is being investigated as a homicide by the NYPD.

Police arrived in front of 32-33 108th St. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 to find the 42-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to his torso, according to authorities. The man was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals Elmhurst by EMS personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

Around the same area and time, a 27-year-old man, also was shot in his abdomen and also taken to NYC Health & Hospitals Elmhurst, although by private means, according to the NYPD. He was in stable condition when brought to the hospital.

The investigation into the possible double-shooting is ongoing.

