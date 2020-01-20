Forest Hills Station House brings creative food and bar scene to the neighborhood

Established in 2013 near the Long Island Rail Road, the Forest Hills Station House is a modern neighborhood bar that has been serving locals with a top-notch variety of artisanal beer, whiskey, cocktails, and delicious comfort food.

Voted one of the best bars in New York City, the gastropub at 106-11 71st Continental Ave. serves as a destination hotspot for both food and booze lovers who visit the venue to hang out with friends for a weekend brunch or dinner.

It mixes modern traditional architecture with reclaimed interior walls and tables from a barn and sturdy high-top tables and stools that are handcrafted from reclaimed wood. Exposed brick, poured cement floors, butcher shop tiles and low-lit Edison bulbs encapsulate a chill atmospheric vibe with a music selection of garage rock, hip-hop, old-school blues and modern folk.

Draft beers are listed digitally on crisp flat screen televisions, along with details, and the ability to “check-in” and write messages via Twitter. Muted TV screens allow guests to keep up with their favorite teams, without being obtrusive. Specials, food pairings, and upcoming events decorate illuminated chalkboards.

In their mission statement, the owners — Steve Elkins, Chris Guidice, Drew Dvorkin and Mike Elkins — and general manager Bobby Burns said they’re focused on what’s current and fun in the modern restaurant business.

“Since our opening, we’ve been seeking to engage our clientele with hard-to-find, quality beer and whiskey,” Burns said. “Our staff has been trained in the finer details of service and we seek to introduce our clientele to new beer, whiskeys, food and cocktails so that they can share in our passion.”

“Our carefully curated beer and whiskey menus have something to suit all tastes, from high-end bourbons like Garrison Cowboy and the Van Winkle line to hard to find beers like Focal Banger and Kentucky Breakfast Stout,” Burns said.

The staff at Forest Hills Station House are well-trained, knowledgeable, and eager to guide guests toward a great bourbon, rye, craft beer or cocktail to pair with the chef’s playful take on traditional pub fare.

The pub offers specially curated tap takeovers that feature rare and speciality beers, sometimes exclusive one-off kegs that can’t be found anywhere else. Its menu includes 16-plus rotating craft taps, 25-plus craft beer bottles, over 120 whiskey, seasonal artisanal cocktails and progressive pub fare.

Special events at the pub include High Spirit Wednesdays with craft and small batch spirits and amari, poured at a discount so guests can hone their palate and get a bargain at the same time. Every Thursday, the Cocktail Challenge includes bartenders who are challenged to craft a cocktail with a random, unique weekly ingredient.

Other miscellaneous events include the pub’s anniversary party and annual Great Pumpkin Showdown — a celebration of Autumn with 16 Craft Pumpkin Beers on tap, served in carved-out pumpkins.

Aside from its bartenders serving up a selection of beers, whiskey and cocktails, the Forest Hills Station House professionally trained chef offers spins on classics like Street Tacos, Carnitas Udon, and Moscow Mule Bao Buns. Additionally, classics like 4-pound racks of smoked ribs, hearty mac ‘n’ cheese, and lamb chops with jerk hummus and fried chickpeas are also served.

With over 700 customer reviews and a four-star rating on Yelp, Forest Hills Station House is open daily at noon and offers both a regular menu and a brunch menu (offered on Saturday and Sunday). If you’re planning to visit, it’s 15 minutes from Manhattan on the LIRR and is close to the E, F, R and M subway station at 71st Street and Continental Avenue.