Masked man sought for raping woman in a Queens alleyway: NYPD

Special Victims detectives are searching for the deviant who violently raped a 27-year-old woman in Queens early on Saturday morning.

Police said the sexual assault happened at 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 in front of a store at 163-18 Jamaica Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was walking along Jamaica Avenue when the suspect, who was walking ahead of her, suddenly stopped.

When the woman attempted to pass him, cops said, the assailant grabbed her and dragged her into a nearby alleyway, where he raped her. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 103rd Precinct. Paramedics brought the victim to Queens Hospital Center, where she was treated for injuries to her head, body, arms and legs.

On Sunday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect, who’s described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Cops said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored ski cap, a black sweater, a tan vest, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.