Teen shot in Arverne, remains in critical condition: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Arverne on Tuesday, according to the police.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to find the teenager with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the intersection of Beach 59th Street and the Rockaway Freeway. The intersection is under the Beach 60th Street A train station, though authorities say the teen was not in transit when he was shot.

The boy was transported to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.