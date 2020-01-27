St. Thomas Aquinas College honors Ridgewood Savings Bank

Leonard Stekol, CEO of Ridgewood Savings Bank accepted the Spartan Award at the 2020 St. Thomas Aquinas College (STAC) annual Alumni Hall of Fame and Reunion Celebration on Friday, Jan. 24.

“Both of our organizations share similar values, such as commitment to others, giving back and institutional strength and stability,” said the bank’s CEO Leonard Stekol.

STAC’s Spartan Award acknowledges individuals and businesses for community service.

Ridgewood Savings Bank’s recently renovated its Glendale branch to include a community offerings including a conference room where it hosts local groups like the Glendale Chamber of Commerce. Stekol has also made the point that the bank’s structure as a mutual savings bank, where profits are shared among its members, results in an investment in low- and moderate-income communities.

Founded in 1921, Ridgewood Savings Bank is the largest mutual savings bank in New York state, with over $5.8 billion in assets and 35 branches located throughout the New York metropolitan area.