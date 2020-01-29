Cops looking for three men who allegedly used fraudulent credit card opened in dead man’s name

The NYPD is looking for three men who were allegedly involved in a credit card fraud case.

On Friday, Jan. 17, a 51-year-old woman living in the vicinity of Hancock Street and Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood discovered that her late father’s personal information had been used to open a Macy’s department store credit card, cops say.

A subsequent investigation found that on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 6:20 p.m., three individuals used the credit card in the dead man’s name to purchase $350 worth of merchandise inside of a Macy’s located at 630 Old Country Rd. in Garden City, Long Island, the NYPD said.

The three individuals wanted for questioning in the case appeared on surveillance video during the incident.

