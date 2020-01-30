Westchester man charged with attempted murder in Elmhurst: NYPD

A Westchester man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed a man’s face multiple times while robbing him, the NYPD says.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, police arrested Johnson Kamar, a 35-year-old man from Mount Vernon, NY, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, around 1:30 p.m. within the confines of the 110th precinct. Kamar was charged with attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, around 7:45 a.m., a 53-year-old man was entering his home around Benham Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst when Kamar pushed him into the entry way, according to the NYPD. Kamar then slashed the man across the face multiple times with a knife before making off with the victim’s cell phone and wallet, police say.

The victim, who suffered multiple lacerations, was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.