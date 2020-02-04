Cops seek suspects who robbed and assaulted deliverymen in Queens Village

Police are searching for a group of suspects who are believed to be responsible for a series of robberies in Queens Village.

Authorities say the individuals first struck at 86-76 208th Street on Dec. 19. The crooks approached a 59-year-old man around noon and proceeded to assault him as he was trying to deliver food. The suspects kicked the victim and struck him in the face before grabbing $26 worth of food and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said. The victim refused medical attention.

The thieves struck again at the same location at around 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 3, when they assaulted a 38-year-old deliveryman and snatched $450 before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities. The victim also refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance photos on Feb. 3 taken from the second incident.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.