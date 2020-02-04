New restaurant offers authentic French cuisine in Forest Hills

BY MADDISON FARRIS

Forest Hills residents can now enjoy a taste of France in their neighborhood.

After they found themselves struggling to find a place that served adequate rotisserie chicken in Queens, Jimmy and Sonia Arouche decided to open La Rotisserie Du Coin in an effort to integrate a traditional French style into the borough.

The new owners promise that their new eatery— located at 107-10 71st Rd. — will allow customers to “take a trip to France” when they walk through the door.

“We will accomplish this through the design of the restaurant and taste of our delicious authentic and flavorful cuisine,” said Sonia. “We wanted to bring the concept, with the same recipes and tastes to our local neighborhood, with an authentic Parisian style and décor.”

The couple is so dedicated to providing an authentic experience, that all ingredients are self-selected and imported directly from France. Sonia handpicked the wood used to create the beautiful French accent within the walls of the bistro after she gained inspiration from a trip to Pennsylvania.

After selecting a 125-year-old spruce tree and meeting with local craftsmen who were prepared for the job, beautiful bar tops, benches and tables were designed and crafted to add the French ambiance the couple was hoping for.

With a scope of meals to fit any craving or desire whether it be a whole rotisserie chicken, soup de jour, ratatouille or chocolate mousse, La Rotisserie Du Coin aims to provide you with nourriture délicieuse.

La Rotisserie Du Coin is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers eat-in, carry-out and delivery options, as well as cooperation with DoorDash. The menu prices range from $6.55 to $32.95. For more information, call 718-487-3028.