Cops seek several suspects who assaulted and robbed a man in South Ozone Park

Police are searching for a group of suspects who assaulted and robbed a man in South Ozone Park on Wednesday.

Authorities say the group approached a 28-year-old man from behind as he was walking to his car near 125th Street and Liberty Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 5. The suspects proceeded to assault the victim — punching and kicking him in the face and body — before grabbing his cell phone and AirPods and fleeing southbound on 125th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects on Feb. 7.

