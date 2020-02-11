St. Michael’s Cemetery to host free Concert of Classics with music inspired by The Beatles

If you’ve ever wanted to listen to live, classical music in a cemetery, now’s your chance to do so.

St. Michael’s Cemetery — located on 7202 Astoria Blvd. S in East Elmhurst — will celebrate it’s sixth annual Concert of Classics with songs inspired by The Beatles on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event, which starts at 3 p.m., will feature a live orchestra performing some of the British band’s biggest hits. The orchestra is made up of critically acclaimed violinist Olga Tourkina and pianist Philipp Petkov, who will be accompanied by four other talented musicians on viola, bass and the French horn.

The setlist will be full of fan-favorites, including “Help,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Penny Lane,” “A Day in the Life” and “Hey Jude.” There will also be refreshments.

This isn’t the only concert series St. Michael’s hosts, though. On May 23, St. Michael’s will present their annual memorial concert dedicated to the “King of Ragtime” Scott Joplin, who is interred at St. Michael’s, with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra.

For additional information, call St. Michael’s Cemetery St. Michael’s Community Relations Director Ed Horn at 718-278-3240 or visit www.stmichaelscemetery.com.