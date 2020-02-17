$3.8 billion JFK Terminal 4 expansion approved as Port Authority looks to fill 800 new jobs at LaGuardia

JFK International Airport’s busiest terminal is set to be dramatically expanded after the Port Authority board members gave the green light to a nearly $4 billion renovation project.

The 500,000-square-foot expansion at Terminal 4 will allow Delta Airlines to consolidate and operate under one roof.

“The Terminal 4 expansion will be another milestone in the transformation at JFK Airport, with upgrades that will give passengers a world-class experience they expect when flying into New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “When completed, our $13 billion project to modernize JFK will create a more unified airport and solidify New York’s position as the premier entry point to our country.”

The modernization project at the country’s busiest airport will add two new terminals, a simplified roadway system, an expansion of the Van Wyck Expressway and modernization to the JFK AirTrain.

“The core principles behind JFK’s modernization are to bring our airport into the 21st century, simplify and enhance air travel for fliers, and do this all with the local communities needs in mind,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said. “Terminal 4 redevelopment continues on the guiding ethos, consolidating Delta’s flights all into one terminal and maintaining the 30 percent commitment to MWBEs.

Meanwhile, as the $8 billion redevelopment project at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority hosted a job fair at Elmcor Wednesday looking to fill 800 new positions that are available at the new Terminal B and Departures Hall set to open by mid-year. Nearly 450 Queens residents have been hired at LaGuardia in the last 18 months.

“We are making tangible progress in building a completely new LaGuardia Airport and are delighted to seek job applications from Queens to fill hundreds of new jobs at the new LGA,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “The Port Authority remains focused on helping to match job seekers in Queens with exciting new opportunities as the airport redevelopment advances.”

If you were unable to join the several hundred job seekers that attended the job fair you can utilize the LGA Redevelopment Community Information Center located at 98-12 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst, or the CAO’s LGA Career Center located at 33-16 108th St. in Corona.

Since Dec. 2018, 140 Queens residents have been hired through CAO’s LGA Career Center at Elmcor. Both offices are dedicated to offering the local community job training programs and educational opportunities. They will continue to be a central resource for information on jobs and contracting opportunities as part of the redevelopment project at LaGuardia Airport.