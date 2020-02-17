Jamaica man pleads guilty to sexual abusing child for years: DA

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

A 64-year old Jamaica man pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a child and faces 19 years in prison at sentencing later this year, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday.

Orlando Lopez faces charges of course of sexual contact against a child after allegedly abusing a girl for three years, starting in 2014 when she was 6 years old, Katz said.

According to the DA, Lopez has admitted to abusing the victim for years, and in multiple ways. His abuse included touching her genitals with his mouth and penis and forcing her to perform various sex acts on him.

Lopez also photographed the victim without her clothes on and made video recordings of him abusing her, according to the DA’s office.

Sentencing is slated for April 2020. Queens Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Melendez indicated she will sentence Lopez to 19 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and he will be required to register as a sex offender.