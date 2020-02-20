Forest Hills Stadium relaunches season ticket program where fans can see shows for $19.23

Forest Hills Stadium’s 2020 season is bringing back their popular 1923 program so fans can experience every show.

Forest Hills Stadium’s 1923 program aims to make going to a show at the venue an affordable option for ticket holders. For a one-time cost of $19.23 – a nod to the year the stadium was built – those who join the 1923 Club will be able to purchase up to two limited view tickets to shows at Forest Hills Stadium, with each ticket will then cost $19.23 each.

All tickets purchased are subject to availability and are transferable.

Returning 1923 Club members will be invited to renew 2020 memberships on Feb. 19, with a limited amount of new memberships available on Feb. 21. For more information or to purchase a package, visit foresthillsstadium.com/tickets.

Forest Hills Stadium is located at 1 Tennis Place and is easily accessible by E, M, F, R subway trains or Long Island Rail Road.