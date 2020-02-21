Long Island City film and TV studio invites local 10th graders into its facilities as part of inaugural Career Discovery Week

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Many have been to job fairs at high schools, but groups of teens this year attended the job fair of their life when they had the opportunity to visit various businesses around New York City in the first ever Career Discovery Week.

As part of a newly formed partnership between the New York City Department of Education and the Partnership for New York City, thousands of local 10th graders visited one of 180 companies from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14 that joined forces to offer kids a first-hand look into the work that they do.

Silvercup Studios, the largest full-production television studio in the northeast region of the United States, opened its doors in Long Island City as part of this new partnership to let the students peak behind the green screen.

A group toured the set of the upcoming show Prodigal Son and talked with the director, producers and designers of the new crime drama to learn about how their experiences in the industry led them up to working on on the show.

“Being an executive producer is like being a conductor in the orchestra,” said Adam Kane, the show’s executive producer. “[Early in my career] I was shooting news broadcasts, weddings, bar mitzvahs and even depositions to get the experience I needed before moving over to television.”

Other companies that are part of the collaboration include Fortune 500 names including Jet Blue, JP Morgan Chase and At&T, among others that gave local teens the chance to put a face to these companies and learn about the varied job opportunities available.