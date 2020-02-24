Infit Nutrition celebrates grand opening of new cafe on Cooper Avenue in Glendale

Infit Nutrition, Glendale’s newest health-conscious cafe, just celebrated its grand opening.

The internet cafe located at 69-44 Cooper Ave., which offers a variety of smoothies, teas, bowls, energy drinks and snacks, had their soft opening earlier in January, but officially welcomed the community to their business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Assemblyman Mike Miller and a rep from Councilman Robert Holden’s office were there to help owner Jonathán Acosta and his team cut their blue ribbon.

“Infit Nutrition is a great business at a great location,” Assemblyman Miller said. “I am always happy to support local small businesses, especially in my district. Infit Nutrition is a nice fit for the Glendale community.”

The cafe welcomed about 35 guests during the ceremony. Infit Nutrition is committed to giving the Glendale community a personal and healthy experience. The word “Infit” stands for “insane fitness,” which is what Acosta said people would call his new lifestyle when he started taking care of himself.

Their menu is full of specials as well as a table of contents that details the amount of calories, protein, carbs and sugar for each option. They’re also constantly creating new smoothie flavors and snacks.

Infit Nutrition is open on Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.infitnutri.org.