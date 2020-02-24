This week on the QNS Podcast: Former councilwoman and current Queens borough president candidate Elizabeth Crowley

This week on the QNS Podcast, we sit down with Elizabeth Crowley, a former councilwoman and current candidate for Queens borough president. She tells us about her accomplishments in the City Council and her plans for the future of Queens if elected its top executive.

The QNS Podcast is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are available. Stream the episode here or on Schneps Broadcasting.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media.