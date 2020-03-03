Get a workout in nature at the Alley Pond Striders’ Five-Mile Challenge in Oakland Gardens

Get your best running shoes laced up for a five-mile race in Oakland Gardens next month.

On Sunday, April 26, the Alley Pond Striders is hosting its yearly Five-Mile Challenge, which gives participants scenic views of Alley Pond Park. The rain or shine event is open to runners ages 10 and older with a morning “fun run” also scheduled for kids 12 and under.

The Children’s Fun Run is untimed and starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the main run-walk at 10 a.m. Challengers will traverse the park, which features fresh and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows and forests.

The top three overall finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions get a trophy and the first three finishers in each age bracket also get an award. Races are broken up into the following age groups: 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

All fun run participants get a memento to commemorate the experience.

Pre-registration is $25 and is open from now until April 24. Everyone who pre-registers gets a designer race shirt. Race day registration is $30 and participants get race shirts while they last. Fun run registration is $7.

A majority of the event proceeds will go toward the Alley Pond Environmental Center, which opened its new temporary headquarters in January.

Register online at elitefeats.com or fill out a form and register by mail.