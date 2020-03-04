Bayside residents start petition to shut down notorious Lavoo Cafe in Oakland Gardens

A petition to shut down Lavoo Cafe has surfaced following a violent brawl at the Oakland Gardens lounge.

The Daily News first reported that an argument inside Lavoo turned sour, resulting in an unknown individual pulling out a gun and opening fire on two men ages 25 and 26. Authors of the petition said that the Feb. 29 altercation was one of several violent incidents that have taken place at the club.

“Since this establishment has been opened it has brought nothing but egregiously menacing disturbances to this quiet, safe Queens neighborhood,” read the petition. “Patrons of this club have been shot in the front of the nightclub, have shot at others and have even gone into the streets with guns shooting bullets in the surrounding residential neighborhood, deeming our otherwise safe streets a crime scene.”

According to police, officers from the 111th Precinct reported to Lavoo after 2 a.m. on Feb. 29 following reports of “a large group fighting” and shots fired at 224-13 Union Tpke. Employees at the establishment said that a fight had broken out inside but security had pushed the men out onto the street.

Two men ages 25 and 26 suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh and groin respectively. They were transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital and North Shore Hospital. Police also reported that three men, ages 27, 34 and 46, were slashed in their faces and were transported to Jamaica Hospital. All of the victims remain in stable condition.

Police said that several males struck a sixth man, 29, in the face, resulting in bruises to his nose, eyes and forehead. There have been no arrests made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Patch reported that other violent incidents happened at Lavoo on Dec. 15 and 31, according to Captain John Portalatin, commanding officer at the 111th Precinct.

The petition, which is addressed to Senator John Liu and Assemblyman David Weprin, said that the solution would be for Lavoo to shut down or have its liquor license revoked. As of March 4, the petition has garnered 779 signatures.

“This establishment was presented to the community as a ‘lounge’ but it has not operated as such. It is a full-blown nightclub that has no interest in the surrounding community,” said the petition.

Several phone calls requesting comment from Lavoo Cafe were sent straight to voicemail.