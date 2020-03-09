This week on the QNS Podcast: City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer

This week on the QNS Podcast, we sit down with Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. The Long Island City legislator recently ended his bid for borough president for personal reasons, which he discusses on the show. We also talk to Van Bramer about the plan for Sunnyside Yard, what he wants to accomplish in his final years in the City Council and what it means to be part of the progressive movement today.

The QNS Podcast is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are available. The podcast is also available to stream on Schneps Broadcasting.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media.