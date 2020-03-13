Group beats down two people in Sunnyside and Woodside: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for several people wanted in connection with two robberies in Sunnyside and Woodside earlier this month.

On Saturday, March 7, around 1:20 a.m., in front of 41-06 50th St. in Sunnyside, five individuals beat down a 16-year-old boy without provocation, according to police. The boy dropped a bag a food, one of the five individuals picked it up, and the five suspects fled the scene southbound on 50th Street.

Later in the hour, around 1:50 a.m., the five individuals punched, kicked and knocked down a 51-year-old man in the vicinity of 71st Street and 41st Avenue in Woodside, according to the NYPD. They fled southbound on 71st Street after taking the man’s cell phone.

The 51-year-old was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

All five individuals are described as being between 16 and 20 years old.

