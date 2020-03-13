Queens Historical Society opens submissions for 23rd Annual Art & History Contest

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

March is the time to get out of the house and spend time outside, it is also the time to enter the annual art and history contest put on by Queens Historical Society (QHS) that asks kids to get out and experience history.

The Society is opening submissions once again to the borough’s third through fifth grade students for its 23rd year.

According to contest rules, kids are asked to draw their favorite historical building or site in Queens — a few examples given for inspiration are a statue, religious institution or park. Last year the society saw about 30 to 40 entries with a good representation of all age groups included, said Jaren Halfpap, education and outreach coordinator for QHS.

Halfpap said that it’s “a wonderful program,” that encourages kids to pay attention to what’s around them.

Drawings must be on a 8.5” by 11” piece of paper and include a paragraph — on a separate piece of paper — that has the name of what is drawn, the history of the subject and the reason it was chosen.

Organizers of the event suggest participants use a reference from online, or visit the site to draw from what they see while examining the history to reflect on what it means to them.

All submissions must be mailed or dropped off at the Queens Historical Society — located at 143-35 37th Ave. in Flushing — by April 11. Submissions can also be turned into participating teachers and will be judged and evaluated by the board members and staff of QHS.

Prizes for all involved include a certificate and winners of each age category will win gift cards (1st place: $50, 2nd place: $30 and 3rd place: $20). A winners reception will be held Saturday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kingsland Homestead.

All of the winner submissions will be on display at Kingsland Homestead after the winner’s ceremony and all entries are entered into the QHS archive.

More information can be found at queenshistoricalsociety.org.