Motorcycle driver fatally strikes pedestrian on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood: NYPD

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead in Ridgewood Saturday night.

Police responded to a call regarding a collision in the vicinity of Summerfield Street and Myrtle Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on March 14. Upon arriving at the scene, officers preliminarily determined that a 28-year-old man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Myrtle Avenue.

When he was near 60-29 Myrtle Ave., he struck a 32 year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the street heading northbound, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.