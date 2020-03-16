Resorts World closes casinos in Queens and Catskills over coronavirus

Fears about the spread of coronavirus have prompted Resorts World to temporarily close its casinos in Queens and the Catskills.

In a statement Monday, the gaming outfit said they would shut down Resorts World Casino New York City, located adjacent to Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, and Resorts World Catskills in upstate Monticello, for at least two weeks “for the health and safety of our workforce, patrons and community.”

The gaming floors were closed to bettors at 9 a.m. Monday, and Resorts World is now reducing property staffing levels to only essential personnel.

“We anticipate being closed for an initial period of two weeks, and we are committed to paying our full-time employees during this period,” according to a Resorts World statement. “We will continue to closely monitor developments regarding COVID-19 and follow additional guidance from New York state. We look forward to announcing when we can welcome patrons back to Resorts World.”

Resorts World New York City, the first casino located within the five boroughs, opened in 2011 in Aqueduct’s former grandstand and has generated billions of dollars in economic activity.

Horse racing goes on at Aqueduct Racetrack, but bettors are banned from visiting the clubhouse indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.